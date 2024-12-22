Open Menu

Fire Erupts In Biryani Shop

Muhammad Irfan Published December 22, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Fire erupts in biryani shop

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) A fire erupted in a biryani shop in Gulshan Market here on Sunday.

According to the Rescue 1122, they dispatched a rescue ambulance, fire vehicles and rescue teams to the spot. Upon arrival, the teams found that an LPG cylinder had caught fire, which spread in the shop.

After 20 minutes firefighting, the rescue teams extinguished the fire. One person sustained minor burns to his legs. Rescue teams provided first aid to the injured person on spot.

