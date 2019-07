Fire erupts in Blue Area plaza in Islamabad

Fire erupted here on Monday in Blue Area Mansion plaza, no casualties and injuries have been reported, police said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Fire erupted here on Monday in Blue Area Mansion plaza, no casualties and injuries have been reported, police said.

According to initial reports, the fire incident occurred due to short-circuiting.

The fire brigade teams were making efforts to extinguish the blaze.

Other losses would be assessed after extinguishing the fire, police added.