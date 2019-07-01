Fire erupts in Blue Area plaza in Islamabad

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) : Fire erupted here on Monday at shops in Mansion Plaza of Blue area due to short circuiting was extinguished after more than two- hour struggle of fire brigade teams, and no casualties and injuries had been reported.

According to police spokesman, the fire incident occurred due to short-circuiting in shops at first and second floor of Mansion plaza and the rescue teams rushed to the scene soon after the incident. The fire brigade teams managed to extinguish the blaze after struggle of around two hours.

He said no casualty had been reported. However, the furniture at the ground and first floor of plaza gutted.