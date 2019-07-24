UrduPoint.com
Fire Erupts In CDA's Old Generator Room

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 03:04 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :A fire that broke out Wednesday in an old generator room of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman's office due to short circuit had been overpowered by Fire Brigade and Rescue teams.

The fire, which erupted at around 9 am, had engulfed the discarded record and useless documents, the CDA spokesman told APP here. The fire did not cause any damage to the CDA's official record, he clarified.

He said the electricity supply was disrupted due to the fire which would be restored in an hour.

