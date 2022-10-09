UrduPoint.com

Fire Erupts In Centaurus Mall

Muhammad Irfan Published October 09, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Fire erupts in Centaurus Mall

ISLAMABAD, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :A fire broke out in the Kitchen of Monal food Point at the third floor of Centaurus Mall on Sunday afternoon.

According to the tv Channel reports, six fire tenders are busy to extinguish the blaze that is reportedly spreadingto other floors of the mall.

The District Administration and other relevant authorities have reached the scene and were monitoring the situation.

Related Topics

Fire Sunday TV

Recent Stories

Pakistan cannot afford any kind of anarchy. Khawa ..

Pakistan cannot afford any kind of anarchy. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

8 minutes ago
 ACE's plea seeking contempt of court against Rana ..

ACE's plea seeking contempt of court against Rana Sanaullah rejected

51 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz remarks another lifelong demonstration ..

PM Shehbaz remarks another lifelong demonstration of China-Pakistan friendship: ..

1 hour ago
 Armeena Khan shares interesting message for fans

Armeena Khan shares interesting message for fans

1 hour ago
 PCB unveils details of New Zealand's two Tests, ei ..

PCB unveils details of New Zealand's two Tests, eight ODIs and five T20Is in Pak ..

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz to visit Thar today

PM Shehbaz to visit Thar today

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.