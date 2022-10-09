Fire erupts in Centaurus Mall

ISLAMABAD, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :A fire broke out in the Kitchen of Monal food Point at the third floor of Centaurus Mall on Sunday afternoon.

According to the tv Channel reports, six fire tenders are busy to extinguish the blaze that is reportedly spreadingto other floors of the mall.

The District Administration and other relevant authorities have reached the scene and were monitoring the situation.