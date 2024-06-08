Open Menu

Fire Erupts In Children's Ward Of Sahiwal Teaching Hospital

Faizan Hashmi Published June 08, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Fire erupts in children's ward of Sahiwal Teaching Hospital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) A fire broke out in the Children's Ward of Sahiwal Teaching Hospital on Saturday, reportedly due to a short circuit.

 

According to the Hospital Medical Superintendent (MS), two children died from smoke inhalation, while two other children remain in critical condition, reported a private news channel.

 

Nearly 70 children and their families were trapped in the ward when the fire broke out. The ward staff and security guards bravely risked their lives to rescue the children, relocating them to the emergency room.

 

Senior officials, including the commissioner, RPO, deputy commissioner and DPO arrived at the scene upon receiving news of the fire.

 

Rescue officials reported that five vehicles from the fire brigade were engaged in extinguishing the blaze. He further said that the fire was quite severe but had been brought under control. 

The fire caused extensive damage, destroying all the equipment in the children's ward.

