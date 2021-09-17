Fire erupts in Chitral Goal National park, Rescue 1122, Forest Deptt partially douse blaze

Fire suddenly erupted in Chitral Goal national park damaging several trees and grass, while staffers of Rescue 1122 and Forest department has succeeded in partial dousing of blaze

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Fire suddenly erupted in Chitral Goal national park damaging several trees and grass, while staffers of Rescue 1122 and Forest department has succeeded in partial dousing of blaze.

According to Rescue 1122 authorities, the fire fighters reached the site of fire after a walk of around two hours due to hilly terrain.

The fire fighters have set blocks to contain spread of the blaze for saving the park and nearby localities from further damage.

Local people have also joined professional fire fighters and are taking part in operation to put off the fire.

It merits a mention here that a few days earlier fire was erupted in Chamarkan forest area of Chitral. A local forester also embraced martyrdom by felling from hill while on his way back after taking part in fire dousing operation.

Earlier fire in different areas of Chitral including Arandu, Oseek and Domail caused heavy damage to natural forest by burning a lot of trees.

Local people opined that people visit forests to steel ripen chalgoza and also bring along with them ingredients for preparing tea which cause fire in forests and inflict damage to trees.

Chitral Gol National Park is a protected area but still is infiltrated by people for stealing of trees which causes such losses. In the park a lot of wild species including Markhor and trees of different kind are also available which are also affected due to fire.

Local people are expressing concern over increasing incidents of fire in natural forests which not only damages trees but also poses danger to their property and belongings.