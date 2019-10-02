UrduPoint.com
Fire Erupts In Cloth Market In Multan

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 12:57 PM

A fire broke out in cloth shops at Bohar gate market here on early Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) -:A fire broke out in cloth shops at Bohar gate market here on early Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122, fire erupted into a cloth market Bohar gate, engulfed two shops owned by Mubashir and Shakeel and cloth amounting to Rs 15000 gutted.

On getting information, Rescue teams reached the spot and brought fire under control and saved the whole market.

The cause of fire was not ascertained yet, Rescue sources added.

