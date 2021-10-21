Fire erupts in cotton factory, Rs 2mln loss reported

Fire erupted into Al-Wasi cotton factory at Multan road and over Rs two million cotton bales gutted on Thursday

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Fire erupted into Al-Wasi cotton factory at Multan road and over Rs two million cotton bales gutted on Thursday.

According to District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122, Engineer Danish Khalil, the control room received a call about fire into cotton factory.

The fire fighters alongwith fire tenders and one ambulance rushed to the spot and started operation to extinguish the fire.Rescue teams controlled the fire after half an hour struggle while the cooling process was underway.

The owner of the factory namely Haji Arshad informed that about 8000 mounds cotton bales stock worth Rs 52 million was available in the cotton factory.

The Rescuers saved the factory from huge loss.