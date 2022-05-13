UrduPoint.com

Fire Erupts In CTD Police Station Loralai

Published May 13, 2022

Fire erupted here on Friday in Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) police station, Loralai district of Balochsitan, was put out after an hour of joint efforts by the fire brigade and local police

According to the official sources, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Loralai Akbar Ali Bugti said that an unknown reason caused the fire explosion, which engulfed the lockup and other rooms.

Soon after the incident, the fire brigade reached the site and put out the blaze. "The inmates were rescued and safely shifted to another location," Bugti maintained.

"The cause of the fire is still unknown, however the matter is being probed", he further added.

