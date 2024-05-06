(@FahadShabbir)

Fire broke out in a restaurant located here in F-7 Markaz on Monday evening. No loss of lives was reported and all the people were safely evacuated from the venue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Fire broke out in a restaurant located here in F-7 Markaz on Monday evening. No loss of lives was reported and all the people were safely evacuated from the venue.

According to details, Rescue 1122 officials said that a tragic incident was reported from F-7 sector where a restaurant caught fire, a private news channel reported.

The fire erupted due to gas leakage and some restaurant workers saved their lives by jumping from the building.

Firefighters reached the site and extinguished the fire.