Fire Erupts In F-7's Plaza In Islamabad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 06, 2024 | 08:38 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Fire broke out in a restaurant located here in F-7 Markaz on Monday evening. No loss of lives was reported and all the people were safely evacuated from the venue.
According to details, Rescue 1122 officials said that a tragic incident was reported from F-7 sector where a restaurant caught fire, a private news channel reported.
The fire erupted due to gas leakage and some restaurant workers saved their lives by jumping from the building.
