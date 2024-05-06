Open Menu

Fire Erupts In F-7's Plaza In Islamabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 06, 2024 | 08:38 PM

Fire erupts in F-7's plaza in Islamabad

Fire broke out in a restaurant located here in F-7 Markaz on Monday evening. No loss of lives was reported and all the people were safely evacuated from the venue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Fire broke out in a restaurant located here in F-7 Markaz on Monday evening. No loss of lives was reported and all the people were safely evacuated from the venue.

According to details, Rescue 1122 officials said that a tragic incident was reported from F-7 sector where a restaurant caught fire, a private news channel reported.

The fire erupted due to gas leakage and some restaurant workers saved their lives by jumping from the building.

Firefighters reached the site and extinguished the fire.

Related Topics

Fire SITE Rescue 1122 Gas All From

Recent Stories

IAEA chief in Iran as concern grows over nuclear a ..

IAEA chief in Iran as concern grows over nuclear activity

6 minutes ago
 Police arrest 3 accused of filming torture

Police arrest 3 accused of filming torture

5 minutes ago
 Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti , mi ..

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti , ministers call on President

5 minutes ago
 CM Murad urges NHA to hand over Lyari Expressway, ..

CM Murad urges NHA to hand over Lyari Expressway, Karachi-Thatta and Mirpurkhas- ..

5 minutes ago
 Sindh govt plans to conduct random drug tests on s ..

Sindh govt plans to conduct random drug tests on students: Sharjeel Memon

5 minutes ago
 EPA major crackdown: 200kg single-use plastics con ..

EPA major crackdown: 200kg single-use plastics confiscated

5 minutes ago
World Bank delegation calls on Shaza Fatima

World Bank delegation calls on Shaza Fatima

22 minutes ago
 DC for implementation of Roti, Naan's revised rate ..

DC for implementation of Roti, Naan's revised rates

22 minutes ago
 Hujra culture still alive in KP despite mushroom g ..

Hujra culture still alive in KP despite mushroom growth of social media

22 minutes ago
 Sindh University Laar Campus Hosts Sports Gala 202 ..

Sindh University Laar Campus Hosts Sports Gala 2024

22 minutes ago
 Ukraine's soldiers mark Easter on the front line

Ukraine's soldiers mark Easter on the front line

26 minutes ago
 Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Karachi win matches in 9th r ..

Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Karachi win matches in 9th round of National Women’s Tou ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan