Fire erupts in factory

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Fire engulfing a chemical factory in Korangi industrial area of the city two hours before has been put off and the cooling process continued, said a Spokesman of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry.

He said according to first available information, the fire broke out at the first floor of G.M.Chemicals causing loss of life and property. However, he added, the number of casualties and injured, and value of material loss could not confirmed instantly.

The factory was located in sector 6-F of Korangi, plot No. 40.