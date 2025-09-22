Fire erupts in factory

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) A fire broke out in Yaqoob chemical factory in industrial estate, Rescue 1122 said here on Monday.

The blaze erupted in the factory’s warehouse containing chemicals, producing toxic smoke.

Rescue 1122 responded promptly, dispatching fire vehicles, ambulances, and rescue units.

The team, equipped with Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA), was engaged in firefighting and cooling operations using six fire vehicles.