Fire Erupts In Factory
Sumaira FH Published September 22, 2025 | 10:10 AM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) A fire broke out in Yaqoob chemical factory in industrial estate, Rescue 1122 said here on Monday.
The blaze erupted in the factory’s warehouse containing chemicals, producing toxic smoke.
Rescue 1122 responded promptly, dispatching fire vehicles, ambulances, and rescue units.
The team, equipped with Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA), was engaged in firefighting and cooling operations using six fire vehicles.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2025
Arab Parliament, Arab League hail recognition of Palestine by Britain, Australia ..
UAE strongly condemns attack on mosque in Darfur
UAE delegation visits Belgium to enhance cooperation in energy, sustainability
UN Report urges rethink of global water crisis affecting millions
Abu Dhabi parks provide interactive learning in nature
UAE Team Emirates-XRG's McNulty powers to second in Tour de Luxembourg time tria ..
Khalifa Fund to empower 1,000 entrepreneurs during first six months of 'The Emir ..
UAE signs MoUs with Seychelles, Uganda on auditing, oversight
Minister of Economy: UAE seeks to increase number of startups to more than two m ..
Ministry of Economy & Tourism announces details of ‘The Emirates: The Startup ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Fire erupts in factory2 minutes ago
-
Embassy in Brussels celebrate Pakistan's cultural heritage10 hours ago
-
Partly cloudy, hot, humid weather persists in city10 hours ago
-
BISP Chairperson distributes food package among flood victims10 hours ago
-
Ongoing development schemes to be completed within stipulated timelines: DC11 hours ago
-
Domestic violence case filed against man in Attock11 hours ago
-
Private Schools urged to Intensify Anti-Dengue measures11 hours ago
-
CM Bugti inaugurates library in Sui, gifts 200 books for promotion of knowledge11 hours ago
-
Governor Tessori tributes security forces on successful operation11 hours ago
-
Kamran Tessori pays brief visit to Chinese city Guangzhou11 hours ago
-
NA Speaker praises security forces for eliminating seven India-backed Khawarij11 hours ago
-
Ex-Servicemen Society praises Field Marshal Asim Munir’s leadership12 hours ago