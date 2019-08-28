Fire erupts in female hostel in Lahore

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Three rooms were burnt as fire erupted in the ladies hostel for internees of Mayo Hospital Lahore in the early Wednesday morning.

According to a rescue official the incident occurred due to a short-circuit however the police officials were inspecting the area to ascertain the cause.

He further said the fire broke out in the morning and fire brigade team had extinguished it swiftly otherwise the fire could have engulfed the whole building.

More than 30 internee doctors resided in the hostel, adding no causality reported till the last report, he added.