Fire erupts in flying coach at Haji Camp Road Peshawar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) A fire broke out on Sunday in a flying coach parked on Haji Camp Road, Peshawar, due to wiring (short circuit) issue.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson, as soon as the information was received, the firefighting teams promptly reached the scene and initiated rescue operations, successfully bringing the fire under control.

The flying coach had evacuated all passengers safely just moments before the fire engulfed the vehicle, a private news channel reported.