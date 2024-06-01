Open Menu

Fire Erupts In Forest Of Shimla Hill Area

Sumaira FH Published June 01, 2024 | 11:25 PM

Fire erupts in forest of Shimla Hill Area

A fire broke out in the forest unexpectedly in the densely populated area of Shimla Hill Abbottabad on Saturday

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) A fire broke out in the forest unexpectedly in the densely populated area of Shimla Hill Abbottabad on Saturday. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

The blaze, which began in the forested area, rapidly spread towards Shimla Hill Park and nearby residential areas, posing a significant threat to both natural resources and human habitation.

Rescue 1122 and fire services, including several fire vehicles and a team of dedicated firefighters, swiftly arrived on the scene to combat the spreading flames.

However, the challenging terrain and dense forest cover have complicated firefighting efforts, necessitating the call for additional personnel to assist in the operation.

The fire has already ravaged valuable trees and wildlife in the region, causing substantial ecological damage. Despite these obstacles, firefighters have demonstrated remarkable skill and determination, successfully managing to bring the fire under control.

The situation is being closely monitored as efforts continue to ensure the fire is fully extinguished and to prevent any further outbreaks.

Related Topics

Fire Abbottabad Vehicles Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier ..

PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier in Army Medical Corps

52 seconds ago
 Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, stu ..

Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, students, teachers

44 seconds ago
 NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3 ..

NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3rd quarter: Awais

45 seconds ago
 Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug pe ..

Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug peddling

46 seconds ago
 Punjab wins Inter Provincial Women's Softball C'sh ..

Punjab wins Inter Provincial Women's Softball C'ship

48 seconds ago
 CDA plans digital database for asset management, p ..

CDA plans digital database for asset management, payments

22 minutes ago
Governor Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi app ..

Governor Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi appreciates people for always sta ..

22 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) to observe World Enviro ..

Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) to observe World Environment Day on June 5

22 minutes ago
 Agricultural seminar organized at Sindh Horticultu ..

Agricultural seminar organized at Sindh Horticulture Research Institute, Mirpurk ..

26 minutes ago
 Death anniversary of veteran lyricist, poet Raiz-u ..

Death anniversary of veteran lyricist, poet Raiz-ur- Rehman Saghar observed

26 minutes ago
 Deputy Secretary techincal visits hospitals, advis ..

Deputy Secretary techincal visits hospitals, advises air conditing labour rooms

38 minutes ago
 Citizens advised not to invest in illegal housing ..

Citizens advised not to invest in illegal housing schemes

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan