Fire Erupts In Forest Of Shimla Hill Area
Sumaira FH Published June 01, 2024 | 11:25 PM
A fire broke out in the forest unexpectedly in the densely populated area of Shimla Hill Abbottabad on Saturday
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) A fire broke out in the forest unexpectedly in the densely populated area of Shimla Hill Abbottabad on Saturday. The cause of the fire remains unknown.
The blaze, which began in the forested area, rapidly spread towards Shimla Hill Park and nearby residential areas, posing a significant threat to both natural resources and human habitation.
Rescue 1122 and fire services, including several fire vehicles and a team of dedicated firefighters, swiftly arrived on the scene to combat the spreading flames.
However, the challenging terrain and dense forest cover have complicated firefighting efforts, necessitating the call for additional personnel to assist in the operation.
The fire has already ravaged valuable trees and wildlife in the region, causing substantial ecological damage. Despite these obstacles, firefighters have demonstrated remarkable skill and determination, successfully managing to bring the fire under control.
The situation is being closely monitored as efforts continue to ensure the fire is fully extinguished and to prevent any further outbreaks.
