Fire Erupts In Forests Of Koh-e-Suleman
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 09, 2025 | 05:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) A fire suddenly erupted here in forests of Koh-e-Suleman at different points of Darazinda Tehsil last night and spreading towards olive and pine forests.
According to locals, the fire ignited at four different spots including village Tajori on north side, Al-mar-Kalan village on South side which is causing damage to valuable trees such as olive, pine nut, nettle, and gur-gure besides harming wildlife and birds in the area.
The Rescue 1122 spokesman informed that the fire has been controlled through a joint operation of rescue 1122 and Wildlife department.
In this emergency, techniques such as smothering and starvation were employed to extinguish the fire, which were effective in high mountainous areas where fire trucks could not reach.
