Fire Erupts In Furniture Store

Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2025 | 02:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) A fire broke out at a furniture store located on Hassan Parwana road,near the old vegetable market, here on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials,the control room received an emergency call regarding the incident.

Upon receiving the information,rescue teams,including fire vehicles,ambulances and personnel,reached on to the scene.

Upon arrival,the teams found that the fire had spread rapidly inside the store.

Rescue teams promptly launched a firefighting operation and after continuous efforts successfully brought the fire under control.

