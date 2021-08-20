Fire erupts in G-11 commercial plaza in Islamabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :A huge fire was erupted on Friday in commercial plaza situated in G-11 Markaz area of Islamabad city, where no casualties and injuries have been reported so far.

According to details, fire brigade sources said fire fighters along with fire tenders rushed to the site immediately and controlled the fire at the plaza having offices and shops, a private news channel reported.

They said that the cause of the fire could not be ascertained yet.