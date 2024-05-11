Fire Erupts In Garments Factory
Faizan Hashmi Published May 11, 2024 | 09:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) Fire erupted into a private garments factory near at Boa Pur early morning on Saturday in which ready-made garments gutted.
According to Rescue officials, they received a call about fire into a private garments factory near at Boa Pur.
The rescue teams rushed to the spot and started rescue operation.
As many as 10 fire brigade vehicles participated to control fire from spreading further and to minimize the loss.
