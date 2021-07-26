Fire erupts in godown of mattress

Fire erupted on Tuesday at the godown of mattress in Tehkal area due to unknown reasons causing damage to stock besides property

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Fire erupted on Tuesday at the godown of mattress in Tehkal area due to unknown reasons causing damage to stock besides property.

According to Rescue-1122, fire was doused by fire fighters after an hour long operation and no loss of life in reported in the incident.

Three fire vehicles, one water boozer and one ambulance took part in the rescue operation which was completed successfully while ensuring minimum losses.

The godown was located in the midst of furniture market in Tehkal area and other shops were also protected from being gutted.