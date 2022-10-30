Fire erupts in Gujranwala factory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :A massive fire broke out at Model town factory in Gujranwala on early Sunday morning.

According to details, rescue sources said that the fire tenders had arrived at the scene and started the rescue process, however, no loss of life had been reported so far, a private news channel reported.

The dark clouds of smoke spread far and wide while announcements were made from mosques to vacate the nearby buildings.

The cause of the fire could not be ascertained yet, meanwhile, fire brigade vehicles were engaged in putting out the fire, rescue sources added.