UrduPoint.com

Fire Erupts In Gujranwala Factory

Faizan Hashmi Published October 30, 2022 | 09:40 AM

Fire erupts in Gujranwala factory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :A massive fire broke out at Model town factory in Gujranwala on early Sunday morning.

According to details, rescue sources said that the fire tenders had arrived at the scene and started the rescue process, however, no loss of life had been reported so far, a private news channel reported.

The dark clouds of smoke spread far and wide while announcements were made from mosques to vacate the nearby buildings.

The cause of the fire could not be ascertained yet, meanwhile, fire brigade vehicles were engaged in putting out the fire, rescue sources added.

Related Topics

Fire Vehicles Gujranwala Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2022

17 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th October 2022

22 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 28 Bangladesh Vs. Zimbabw ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 28 Bangladesh Vs. Zimbabwe

1 hour ago
 RugbyU: English Premiership table

RugbyU: English Premiership table

9 hours ago
 All Blacks edge past Japan in Tokyo

All Blacks edge past Japan in Tokyo

9 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.