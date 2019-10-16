UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fire Erupts In Gujrat Shopping Mall

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 03:56 PM

Fire erupts in Gujrat shopping mall

A fire has erupted in a shopping mall on Gujrat's Bhimber Road on Wednesday afternoon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :A fire has erupted in a shopping mall on Gujrat's Bhimber Road on Wednesday afternoon.

According to rescue officials, as many as eight fire tenders are busy in dousing the blaze for over five hours.

They said, the cause of the fire has yet to be ascertained.

Several persons were injured and they have been shifted to Aziz Bhatti Shaheed DHQ, private news channel reported.

The roads leading to the mall have been closed for traffic and the rescue teams have been asked people living in residential plots near the mall to vacate their houses and apartments.

Rescue officials said that goods worth millions of rupees have turned into ashes due to the fire.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Martyrs Shaheed Road Traffic Gujrat Million

Recent Stories

NYUAD researchers release new date palm genome seq ..

49 seconds ago

Cricketer provides online bike service after losin ..

14 minutes ago

ADNOC, Russian Energy Agency sign agreement across ..

16 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi announces establishment of the Mohamed b ..

31 minutes ago

International Esports Federation keen to make Duba ..

50 minutes ago

Pak world beach games gold medal winner Inam retur ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.