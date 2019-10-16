Fire erupts in Gujrat shopping mall

A fire has erupted in a shopping mall on Gujrat's Bhimber Road on Wednesday afternoon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :A fire has erupted in a shopping mall on Gujrat's Bhimber Road on Wednesday afternoon.

According to rescue officials, as many as eight fire tenders are busy in dousing the blaze for over five hours.

They said, the cause of the fire has yet to be ascertained.

Several persons were injured and they have been shifted to Aziz Bhatti Shaheed DHQ, private news channel reported.

The roads leading to the mall have been closed for traffic and the rescue teams have been asked people living in residential plots near the mall to vacate their houses and apartments.

Rescue officials said that goods worth millions of rupees have turned into ashes due to the fire.