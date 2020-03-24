UrduPoint.com
Fire Erupts In Gulraiz Plaza In Rawalpindi

Tue 24th March 2020 | 01:29 PM

Fire erupts in Gulraiz plaza in Rawalpindi

Fire erupted here on Tuesday in a flat of multi story building located at Gulraiz phase 2

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Fire erupted here on Tuesday in a flat of multi story building located at Gulraiz phase 2.

According to Rescue 1122, the fire incident occurred due to gas leakage in kitchen and spread in whole flat.

On information, the Resue teams rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze however, no casualties and injuries were reported.

