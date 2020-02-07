UrduPoint.com
Fire Erupts In Gypsies' Huts, Kills One In Bhakkar

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 01:20 PM

Fire erupts in gypsies' huts, kills one in Bhakkar

ISLAMABAD, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :A 12-year-old gypsy girl including a livestock was killed while two others women sustained injuries as fire erupted in cottages near slum area in Bhakkar on Friday.

According to fire brigade official the fire erupted as a hut caught fire from a kerosene stove and soon engulfed the large area, the young girl died on spot, a private news channel reported.

Rescue teams along with fire brigade reached in time to extinguish the fire, the body and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital, he stated.

