Fire Erupts In H-9 Weekly Bazaar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 07, 2022 | 08:04 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :A fire erupted in cloth section of capital's main Weekly Bazaar in sector H-9 on Wednesday.

"Firefighters, paramedics and police arrived at the scene shortly after they received the information," a spokesman of police said.

He said ten vehicles of the fire brigade were busy in tackling the blaze.

