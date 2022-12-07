Fire Erupts In H-9 Weekly Bazaar
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :A fire erupted in cloth section of capital's main Weekly Bazaar in sector H-9 on Wednesday.
"Firefighters, paramedics and police arrived at the scene shortly after they received the information," a spokesman of police said.
He said ten vehicles of the fire brigade were busy in tackling the blaze.