Fire erupts in house

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) ::A fire broke out in the house of Lower Timargarh Banda Camp No. 1 in the house of one Tahir Khan.

According to the officials of the Rescue 1122, the fire broke out in the house due to unknown reasons and soon after the Rescue 1122 team rushed on the spot and got control over the fire with no casualty reported.

As soon as the control room Dir Lower was informed, the fire-fighters team and medical team reached the spot in time. The locals of the area appreciated and thanked Rescue 1122 Dir Lower personnel for their timely action.