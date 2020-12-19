UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fire Erupts In House

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 03:30 PM

Fire erupts in house

A fire broke out in the house of Lower Timargarh Banda Camp No. 1 in the house of one Tahir Khan

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) ::A fire broke out in the house of Lower Timargarh Banda Camp No. 1 in the house of one Tahir Khan.

According to the officials of the Rescue 1122, the fire broke out in the house due to unknown reasons and soon after the Rescue 1122 team rushed on the spot and got control over the fire with no casualty reported.

As soon as the control room Dir Lower was informed, the fire-fighters team and medical team reached the spot in time. The locals of the area appreciated and thanked Rescue 1122 Dir Lower personnel for their timely action.

Related Topics

Fire Dir Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Outstanding engineers to apply for "PEC Excellence ..

6 minutes ago

LRH female staff holds walk

6 minutes ago

EPD issues notices to 1133 shopkeepers over use of ..

6 minutes ago

Int'l Human Solidarity Day to be marked on Sunday

6 minutes ago

India slump to lowest ever score as Australia clin ..

13 minutes ago

Two dead, hundreds flee floods in Philippine storm ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.