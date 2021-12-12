UrduPoint.com

Fire Erupts In House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 02:40 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :A fire broke out in a house located in main market, Jaserwala here on Sunday.

Rescue-1122 spokesperson said that blaze erupted in a room of dilapidated house due to short circuit,causing a loss of goods worth Rs 300,000.However, goods worth 500,000 and a house were saved during the rescue operation.

Rescue fighters brought fire under control after an hour operation, said spokesperson.

