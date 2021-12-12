Fire erupts in house

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :A fire broke out in a house located in main market, Jaserwala here on Sunday.

Rescue-1122 spokesperson said that blaze erupted in a room of dilapidated house due to short circuit,causing a loss of goods worth Rs 300,000.However, goods worth 500,000 and a house were saved during the rescue operation.

Rescue fighters brought fire under control after an hour operation, said spokesperson.