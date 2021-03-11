Fire Erupts In House After Lightening Strikes
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 10:05 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :A house on Thursday evening was burnt due to lightening struck the building during thunderstorm and recent rain.
On information, the Rescue-1122 teams reached the site at Range Road Hanzla Street EME Colony where search and rescue operation was underway, said a statement issued by the Rescue-1122.
No death was reported in the incident whereas the fire was controlled by the Rescue-1122 teams, it added.