Fire erupts in house after lightening strikes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :A house on Thursday evening was burnt due to lightening struck the building during thunderstorm and recent rain.

On information, the Rescue-1122 teams reached the site at Range Road Hanzla Street EME Colony where search and rescue operation was underway, said a statement issued by the Rescue-1122.

No death was reported in the incident whereas the fire was controlled by the Rescue-1122 teams, it added.