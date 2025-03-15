Fire Erupts In House In Ahmadpur East
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2025 | 04:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) A fire erupted in a house in Mohallah Loharan in Ahmadpur East, reducing domestic items to ash.
Official sources in the Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) said that their control room received phone call on helpline, informing about eruption of fire in a house in Mohallah Loharan.
The rescuers along with fire tenders and ambulance rushed to the scene. The fire had engulfed two rooms of the house and reduced domestic items to ash. The fire tenders extinguished the fire after hectic efforts.
According to investigation report, electric short circuit was cause behind the fire eruption. No loss of life was reported.
Recent Stories
IACAD contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
Latifa bint Mohammed: 'Our children are future, leaders of tomorrow, pioneers of ..
Green Card holders not have permanent residency rights: US vice president
Abdullah bin Zayed: ’We reaffirm our steadfast commitment to providing support ..
Youm-e-Tahaffuz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat being observed today
T20I series: Pakistan, New Zealand all set to lock horns tomorrow
S&P Global upgrades credit rating of Saudi Arabia to A+ with stable outlook
UAE welcomes border demarcation agreement between Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan
China mandates labeling of AI-generated content to combat misinformation
Former Japanese adult star Rae Lill Black embraces Islam
Chinese scientists conduct detection experiment on Antarctic ice cap
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake hits southern Mexico
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Healthy animals key to boosting meat, milk production5 minutes ago
-
Fire erupts in house in Ahmadpur East5 minutes ago
-
Yellow Line BRT project to be completed by May 2025 instead of Sept: Sharjeel25 minutes ago
-
Pride of KPK Award announced for Asif Bashir over heroic rescue during 2024 Hajj25 minutes ago
-
DC inspects academic activities at GBPH Nawabshah25 minutes ago
-
CEO Health visits health centre25 minutes ago
-
Man shot at, injured in dispute25 minutes ago
-
Pakistan deposits ratified labour conventions at ILO ceremony35 minutes ago
-
Sindh Celebrates 204th Urs of Hazrat Sachal Sarmast1 hour ago
-
Ramazan nutrition: Avoiding junk food for healthier fast1 hour ago
-
Youm-e-Tahaffuz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat being observed today1 hour ago
-
Deputy PM Ishaq Dar visits Data Darbar1 hour ago