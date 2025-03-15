Open Menu

Fire Erupts In House In Ahmadpur East

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Fire erupts in house in Ahmadpur East

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) A fire erupted in a house in Mohallah Loharan in Ahmadpur East, reducing domestic items to ash.

Official sources in the Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) said that their control room received phone call on helpline, informing about eruption of fire in a house in Mohallah Loharan.

The rescuers along with fire tenders and ambulance rushed to the scene. The fire had engulfed two rooms of the house and reduced domestic items to ash. The fire tenders extinguished the fire after hectic efforts.

According to investigation report, electric short circuit was cause behind the fire eruption. No loss of life was reported.

