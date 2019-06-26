Fire Erupts In House In Rawalpindi
Faizan Hashmi 33 seconds ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 08:16 PM
Fire erupted in a house due to short circuit in the area of British homes here on Wednesday
According to a spokesman of Rescue 1122, a family was sleeping when the room caught fire due to a short circuit in UPS. On information, rescue teams reached the spot and controlled the fire.
A woman identified as Shamim Javed-70 year old received minor burnt injuries was shifted to District Headquarters hospital.
Meanwhile, Rescue 1122 has urged the residence to be careful in using electric appliances.
An official, Farooq Butt said that a number of the cases have been reported due to carelessness and negligence in the using the appliances.