Fire erupts in house in Rawalpindi

Fire erupted in a house due to short circuit in the area of British homes here on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) : Fire erupted in a house due to short circuit in the area of British homes here on Wednesday.

According to a spokesman of Rescue 1122, a family was sleeping when the room caught fire due to a short circuit in UPS. On information, rescue teams reached the spot and controlled the fire.

A woman identified as Shamim Javed-70 year old received minor burnt injuries was shifted to District Headquarters hospital.

Meanwhile, Rescue 1122 has urged the residence to be careful in using electric appliances.

An official, Farooq Butt said that a number of the cases have been reported due to carelessness and negligence in the using the appliances.