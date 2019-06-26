UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fire Erupts In House In Rawalpindi

Faizan Hashmi 33 seconds ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 08:16 PM

Fire erupts in house in Rawalpindi

Fire erupted in a house due to short circuit in the area of British homes here on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :Fire erupted in a house due to short circuit in the area of British homes here on Wednesday.

According to a spokesman of Rescue 1122, a family was sleeping when the room caught fire due to a short circuit in UPS. On information, rescue teams reached the spot and controlled the fire.

A woman identified as Shamim Javed-70 year old received minor burnt injuries was shifted to District Headquarters hospital.

Meanwhile, Rescue 1122 has urged the residence to be careful in using electric appliances.

An official, Farooq Butt said that a number of the cases have been reported due to carelessness and negligence in the using the appliances.

Related Topics

Fire Rescue 1122 Women Family

Recent Stories

HRCP censures higher education budget cuts

28 minutes ago

Davis Cup Asia Oceania Group-I Tie Pakistan Vs. In ..

30 minutes ago

All political parties should support the charter o ..

40 minutes ago

Russian Defense Ministry Says Has Neutralized Over ..

29 seconds ago

Vyshinsky Says Declined Offer to Run in Ukraine's ..

31 seconds ago

Chief Minister pays tributes to cops for foiling t ..

32 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.