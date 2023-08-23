Open Menu

Fire Erupts In Islamabad As Four Parked Buses Ignite

Faizan Hashmi Published August 23, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Fire erupts in Islamabad as four parked buses ignite

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :A startling incident unfolded as four buses parked at the NATCO office on the back side of Sabzi Mandi police station Islamabad were engulfed in flames at 7:40 am on Tuesday and no loss of life fortunately occurred due to swift action by the police and fire brigade.

A police spokesman said that swift action by the local police and fire brigade managed to douse the fire, preventing any loss of life.

He said that three old defunct buses were completely damaged while one bus was partially burnt.

Local law enforcement and fire brigade units sprang into action within minutes of receiving the emergency call. Firefighters battled the inferno with high-pressure hoses, successfully gaining control of the flames in a short period.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation and authorities are conducting a thorough inquiry to determine the precise cause.

Related Topics

Islamabad Fire Police Police Station

Recent Stories

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah leads UAE delegation to So ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah leads UAE delegation to South Africa for 15th BRICS Summ ..

7 minutes ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi participates in cardiovascular stu ..

Sultan AlNeyadi participates in cardiovascular study to examine cardiorespirator ..

7 minutes ago
 SC takes up Imran Khan's appeal against IHC order ..

SC takes up Imran Khan's appeal against IHC order in Thoshakhana case

9 minutes ago
 Rupee continues decline amidst economic uncertaint ..

Rupee continues decline amidst economic uncertainty

27 minutes ago
 Peaceful transition of power top priority, says PM ..

Peaceful transition of power top priority, says PM Kakar

37 minutes ago
 Pakistan clinch dominant victory over Afghanistan ..

Pakistan clinch dominant victory over Afghanistan in first ODI

2 hours ago
JIT to forensically test audio recordings linked t ..

JIT to forensically test audio recordings linked to former first lady Bushra Bib ..

2 hours ago
 Work on CPEC projects will be further accelerated: ..

Work on CPEC projects will be further accelerated: Sami Saeed

2 hours ago
 ECP to consult political parties including PTI for ..

ECP to consult political parties including PTI for elections date

2 hours ago
 ECP launches efficient Result Compilation System

ECP launches efficient Result Compilation System

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 August 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 August 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan