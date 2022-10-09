ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :A fire broke out on Sunday in a renowned shopping mall situated in Islamabad's sector F-8 and was brought under control after struggle for more than two hours.

According to Islamabad police, the fire erupted in the food court of the shopping plaza, however, it was quickly doused out to a certain extent as authorities scrambled to rescue.

People were rescued and safely evacuated from the backdoor of the mall while the building was engulfed in smoke after the fire, the police said in a statement.

CDA Chairman and Islamabad Chief Commissioner retired Capt Mohammad Usman Younis said the fire brigade, Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Air Force and Rescue-1122 took part in the firefighting operation.

Videos on social media platforms showed smoke emitting out of the building. However, the police said that search operation was conducted and no person or shop has been harmed. Police said that fire inside the mall had been doused and a helicopter was called up as well to aid in the rescue and firefighting operation.

Police also requested the citizens to avoid travelling near the mall to ensure that rescue teams could do their work uninterrupted.

To oversee the situation, Inspector-General Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, senior police officials, and district administration representatives reached the mall.

Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Capt (retd) Mohammed Usman Younas was also at the site and reviewed rescue and firefighting operations. CDA used all resources to control the fire at earliest.

In a separate statement, the police also guided the road users by erecting diversions for traffic from F-8 Exchange Chowk to Khyaban Chowk at Jinnah Avenue.

The Islamabad police said that the building would be sealed, once the rescue operation was complete, on the orders of the city's deputy commissioner till an investigation into the fire's cause and no one would be allowed to enter it.

CDA sources also said that the fire inside the mall was under control and no shop was damaged.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah also took notice of the incident and ordered the Islamabad administration and fire brigade to use all resources at their disposal to control the fire.

He also immediately directed for the facility of helicopter from the relevant departments and said the reasons for the fire should be examined so those responsible could be determined. Rana Sanaullah instructed that a detailed report of the fire should be submitted to the Ministry of Interior.