Fire Erupts In Karachi's MA Jinnah Road Iqbal Market
Umer Jamshaid Published March 05, 2024 | 10:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) A huge fire has broken out in the Iqbal market in MA Jinnah road Karachi where the fire has spread to numerous shops, creating a challenging situation for the authorities.
Three fire tenders and two water bowsers are actively involved in combating the blaze, as confirmed by fire brigade officials, a private news channel reported.
More fire brigade vehicles are en route to the location, according to fire brigade authorities.
The extent of the damage is yet to be determined, with fire brigade officials stating that several shops have already been engulfed by the flames.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 March 2024
Chairman PPP pays tribute to Jam Saqi
PM directs for preparing action plan to revive economy
Iranian president phones PM Shehbaz to congratulate on his election
US Supreme Court rules Trump can stay on Colorado primary ballot
HDBA to elect office bearers, members on April 20
Six TTP terrorists killed in Feb 28 operation belong to Afghanistan: Security so ..
Germany braces for fresh rail, air travel strikes
Ukraine says behind railway blast in southwest Russia
DC inaugurates tree plantion drive in Chaman
DC Murree visits Parhana village to review relief activities
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Anti polio drive continues to vaccinate 7.4mln children in KP3 minutes ago
-
Narendra Modi congratulates Shehbaz on swearing in as PM13 minutes ago
-
Qatari Amir, prime minister congratulate PM Shehbaz on his election10 hours ago
-
Amir of Qatar congratulates PM Shehbaz on his election10 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Iran agree on vitality of close cooperation as Shehbaz receives congratulatory call from R ..10 hours ago
-
World leaders greet Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif10 hours ago
-
Four persons of a family die in road accident10 hours ago
-
LHC administration organises dinner in honor of outgoing CJ11 hours ago
-
PML-N to take action against electricity, gas, tax evasion: Dr Musadik11 hours ago
-
President of Kenya felicitates PM Shehbaz on assuming his office11 hours ago
-
Police busted motorbike lifters gang; recovered 4 vehicles11 hours ago
-
PML-N calls for opposition’s positive role for national progress.11 hours ago