Fire Erupts In Karachi's Orangi B Leaves 4 Dead

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 10:30 AM

Fire erupts in Karachi's Orangi B leaves 4 dead

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :At least three person were killed when a massive fire broke out at a factory in Karachi's Orangi neighbourhood Friday.

According to police sources, the blaze broke out at the factory located in Orangi No 4.

Upon getting information, a police team and fire brigade vehicles arrived at the scene and began the operation to douse the raging flames, a private news channel reported.

The fire has been doused while the cooling process was underway, police officials said.

Three fire tenders took part in the firefighting operation.

The cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained. Those killed in the blaze were identified as Akram, Shahid and Ismail.

More Stories From Pakistan

