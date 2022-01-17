Fire erupts in kitchen, three injured

Three members of a family sustained burn injuries as fire erupted in the kitchen due to gas leakage here at Basti Balowala near Qasba Gujrat on Monday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Three members of a family sustained burn injuries as fire erupted in the kitchen due to gas leakage here at Basti Balowala near Qasba Gujrat on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, three members of a family including Muhammad Awais (12) s/o Shafqat Hussain, Sehra Bibi (35) w/o Shafqat Hussain and Muhammad Shaukat (40) s/o Muhammad Shareef were present in the home when Sehra Bibi entered the kitchen for cooking.

All of a sudden, the fire erupted due to gas leakage when he tried to turn the gas stove on.

Resultantly, they all sustained burn injuries, rescue sources said and added that the injured have 90 percent, 15 percent and 20 percent burn injuries respectively.

Rescue officials have shifted the injured to District Headquarters Hospital Muzaffargarh where the teenager Muhammad Awais was told to be in critical condition due to 90 percent burn injuries, rescue sources added.