Fire erupts in Kohat furniture warehouse

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) A fire was broke out in a furniture warehouse in Chakar Kot village of Kohat district on Friday.

According to rescue officials the fire engulfed the entire warehouse and burnt the precious material worth million of rupees, a private news channel reported.

The fire brigade reached the spot and started extinguishing the blaze.