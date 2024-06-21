Fire Erupts In Kohat Furniture Warehouse
Sumaira FH Published June 21, 2024 | 08:38 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) A fire was broke out in a furniture warehouse in Chakar Kot village of Kohat district on Friday.
According to rescue officials the fire engulfed the entire warehouse and burnt the precious material worth million of rupees, a private news channel reported.
The fire brigade reached the spot and started extinguishing the blaze.
