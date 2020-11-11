Fire erupts in Liaquatabad Super market

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Several shops were gutted when fire erupts at Super Market, Liaquatabad Karachi on Wednesday afternoon.

Rescue officials informed that t expensive goods worth million of rupees into ashes due to fire, a private news channel reported.

After receiving information of the incident, fire brigade squad rushed to the spot and brought fire under control, the officials added.

The market has been evacuated immediately. The firemen have added that the cause of the blaze has not been determined yet.