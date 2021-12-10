Fire erupts in Library near Liaquat Bagh

A fire erupted in a public Library near Liaquat Bagh, Murree Road on Friday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :A fire erupted in a public Library near Liaquat Bagh, Murree Road on Friday.

According to the rescue official the fire was erupted due to short circuit.

Old newspapers, books and other material were reduced to ashes due to the fire.

However, no casualty was reported so far, he said.

Soon after the incident, he said the rescue 1122 and fire tenders rushed to spot and extinguish the fire after hectic efforts.

It is pertinent to mention that Library was established in 1873 located next to Liaquat Bagh.

With more than 40,000 books, the library is still operating under an old library classification system.