Fire Erupts In LU Hospital Ward, Patients, Staff Safely Evacuated

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :All patients and staff were safely evacuated as fire broke out in Neurosurgery ward of Liaquat University (LU) hospital here on Tuesday.

On receiving information, the hospital as well as district administration officers rushed to the spot and shifted all patients and hospital staff from the ward.

The Medical Superintendent Dr. Muhammad Siddique Pahore, Director Admn Abdul Sattar Jatoi and city Mukhtiarkar Abubakar Sadhayo personally monitored rescue operation and fire was put off immediately.

Director Admn Abdul Sattar Jatoi said short circuit was the main reason behind fire in the incident which was promptly overcome by hospital employees as they had switched off the main electricity connection.

"We have immediately shifted patients and staff from the ward and extinguished the fire before it spreads further", Jatoi said.

Medical Superintendent Dr. Siddique Pahore, Abdul Sattar Jatoi and Mukhtiarkar City Abubakar Sadhayo have supervised rescue and relief activities.

Mukhtiarkar also offered all kinds of assistance to hospital management in fire fighting activities. After extinguishing the fire, MS Dr. Pahore and hospital's senior officers also inspected the ward.

Dr. Pahore said with grace of Almighty Allah, no one was injured in the fire incident which broke out due to a short circuit.

He said an inquiry of the incident would be carried out to ascertain the facts about the incident.

