Open Menu

Fire Erupts In Meeran Pur Forest

Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2025 | 09:50 PM

Fire erupts in Meeran Pur forest

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) The fire broke out into Meeran Pur forest along Shujabad road on Friday evening due to unknown reasons.

According to Rescue officials, the fire engulfed approximately five to six acres of shrubland and trees due to strong winds and spread rapidly across the forested area. The swift respond by Rescue teams and effective strategy prevented the fire from spreading on vast area.

The teams controlled on fire completely after one hour struggle hard. The firefighters from Forest department also participated in the rescue operation.

A total of five vehicles were deployed to the site, including four fire tenders and one ambulance. Approximately 40,000 liters of water was used in the operation. No foam or dry chemical powder (DCP) was used.

The estimated financial loss is around Rs.0.2 million while natural assets worth an estimated Rs. 20 million were saved.

Recent Stories

NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI ..

NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition

8 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage ..

Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces

8 hours ago
 Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for ..

Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

13 hours ago
 Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza v ..

Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..

22 hours ago
Three killed, one injured in different incidents i ..

Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock

22 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony t ..

Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday

22 hours ago
 United Nations dismisses independence bid from Bal ..

United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..

22 hours ago
 Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at che ..

Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi

22 hours ago
 Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy bu ..

Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..

22 hours ago
 Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16

Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan