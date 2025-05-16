Fire erupts in Meeran Pur forest

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) The fire broke out into Meeran Pur forest along Shujabad road on Friday evening due to unknown reasons.

According to Rescue officials, the fire engulfed approximately five to six acres of shrubland and trees due to strong winds and spread rapidly across the forested area. The swift respond by Rescue teams and effective strategy prevented the fire from spreading on vast area.

The teams controlled on fire completely after one hour struggle hard. The firefighters from Forest department also participated in the rescue operation.

A total of five vehicles were deployed to the site, including four fire tenders and one ambulance. Approximately 40,000 liters of water was used in the operation. No foam or dry chemical powder (DCP) was used.

The estimated financial loss is around Rs.0.2 million while natural assets worth an estimated Rs. 20 million were saved.