Fire erupts in multi-storey building in Rawalpindi

(@FahadShabbir)

Fire erupted here on Saturday in a multi-storey building at Neelam market, Kashmir Road, Saddar

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :Fire erupted here on Saturday in a multi-storey building at Neelam market, Kashmir Road, Saddar.

According to Rescue 1122, the fire incident occurred due to unknown reasons, however no casualties or injuries were reported.

On information, the fire bridge teams of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze.