Open Menu

Fire Erupts In Office At State Life Building

Umer Jamshaid Published September 10, 2024 | 11:20 PM

Fire erupts in office at State Life Building

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) A fire engulfed an office located on the third floor of State Life Building on Thandi Sarak road here on Tuesday evening.

The spokesman of Rescue 1122 Dilbar Halepoto informed that their team rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire in less than an hour, adding that no casualty was reported in the incident.

He told that though an official investigation about the cause of the fire was yet to start, it initially appeared that a short circuit in electric wiring was the likely cause.

Related Topics

Fire Road Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, estab ..

Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..

39 minutes ago
 China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s div ..

China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors

3 hours ago
 NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s ..

NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points

6 hours ago
 Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘D ..

Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘Divorce’ after recent separat ..

6 hours ago
 Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan

Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan

7 hours ago
 realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Onl ..

Realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Only 24 Month Warranty at PKR 32, ..

8 hours ago
PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Af ..

PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Afro T10 League

9 hours ago
 Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Do ..

Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Dolphin squad in Champions One-D ..

9 hours ago
 Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during pre ..

Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during preparation

10 hours ago
 IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan

IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan

10 hours ago
 Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected ..

Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected to be produced before local c ..

11 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours inco ..

KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours incommunicado

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan