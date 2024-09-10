Fire erupts in office at State Life Building

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) A fire engulfed an office located on the third floor of State Life Building on Thandi Sarak road here on Tuesday evening.

The spokesman of Rescue 1122 Dilbar Halepoto informed that their team rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire in less than an hour, adding that no casualty was reported in the incident.

He told that though an official investigation about the cause of the fire was yet to start, it initially appeared that a short circuit in electric wiring was the likely cause.