Fire Erupts In Pamper Factory In Rawal Industrial Estate

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :A pamper factory in Rawat Industrial Estate here on Wednesday caught fire causing loss of millions of rupees.

As soon as the incident was reported, rescue teams and fire bridge vehicles rushed to the site and started extinguishing the fire.

According to Rescue-1122, the fire engulfed the whole factory area but no major injuries to factory workers have yet been reported.

Rescue-1122 personnel are currently engaged in rescue operation. More fire engines and special vehicles have also been dispatched to the spot of the incident.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rawalpindi, Ali Hussain also reached the spot and supervised the relief and rescue operation.

Rescue-1122 spokesman informed that fire fighting with specialized vehicles was underway as it could not be controlled despite hectic efforts of six hours.

Rescue 1122 also established an emergency command post at the site.

The blaze is yet to be put out after six hours of struggle put up by fire fighters at the site, he added.

