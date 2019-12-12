Fire erupts in PBC

(@fidahassanain)

Rescue Team says that the fire erupted in basement of Punjab Bar Council.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 12th, 2019) Fire erupted in the office of Punjab Bar Council here on Thursday. Rescue workers rushed to the spot and launched operation to extinguish fire at the council’s office at Turner road.

According to the Rescue Service, the fire erupted in the basement of Punjab Bar Council but still the reason was not clear yet. The basement was full of record which was aved and shifted to the upper floors. After the PIC clash on Wednesday, the lawyers got conscious on information about fire at the office of their provincial regulator.