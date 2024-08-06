Fire erupts in plaza; quick response by fire brigade

A sudden fire erupted in a plaza in Sector I-9, Islamabad, sparking a swift response from the fire brigade

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) A sudden fire erupted in a plaza in Sector I-9, Islamabad, sparking a swift response from the fire brigade.

According to the spokesman of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration, the fire broke out in a plaza located in Sector I-9.

The blaze started in a private bank within the building, prompting immediate action from rescue teams.

The fire brigade quickly reached the scene and managed to bring the flames under control.

Efforts to cool the area are currently ongoing to prevent any re-ignition.

The cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained.