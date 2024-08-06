Fire Erupts In Plaza; Quick Response By Fire Brigade
Sumaira FH Published August 06, 2024 | 05:59 PM
A sudden fire erupted in a plaza in Sector I-9, Islamabad, sparking a swift response from the fire brigade
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) A sudden fire erupted in a plaza in Sector I-9, Islamabad, sparking a swift response from the fire brigade.
According to the spokesman of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration, the fire broke out in a plaza located in Sector I-9.
The blaze started in a private bank within the building, prompting immediate action from rescue teams.
The fire brigade quickly reached the scene and managed to bring the flames under control.
Efforts to cool the area are currently ongoing to prevent any re-ignition.
The cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained.
Recent Stories
Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..
Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FESCO issues shutdown program18 minutes ago
-
Maize cultivation should be completed by Aug 2018 minutes ago
-
Tax deptt partners with ICT admin for market worker registration28 minutes ago
-
IFA gets Lactoscan machine to enhance milk inspection in ICT38 minutes ago
-
Govt. committed to Digital Pakistan vision: Shaza Fatima47 minutes ago
-
Youth killed over old enmity58 minutes ago
-
Two passengers killed in bus-truck collision in Bahawalpur1 hour ago
-
Dr Abbas warns severe penalties for plastic bag ban violators, exposes hidden dangers2 hours ago
-
Powerful explosion rocks Sindh High Court building2 hours ago
-
Three killed in road accident3 hours ago
-
Talks with JI to resume tomorrow:Tarar11 hours ago
-
Dr Shahid's son arrested, admits plot to kill father11 hours ago