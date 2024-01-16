Fire Erupts In Police Lines Extinguished
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 16, 2024 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) A fire that broke out in the godowns of the police lines headquarters Islamabad on Monday night has been extinguished, according to the police spokesman.
At least six fire brigade vehicles, a police water cannon, and rescue teams participated in the operation, according to a private news channel.
The anti-riot equipment and uniform warehouses were particularly affected.
Despite the intensity of the blaze, no casualties were reported. The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time, and investigations are underway to determine the origin of the incident.
