HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ):A private bank caught fire reportedly due to short circuit here on Monday but no casualty was reported in the incident.

The market police informed that the short circuit sparked fire in the bank which burnt a computer, some wooden tables and electric wiring of the bank.

However, the police said the bank was saved from any major loss due to timely fire extinguishing.