Fire Erupts In Private School Due To Short Circuit, DC Orders Inquiry
Faizan Hashmi Published January 18, 2024 | 02:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Fire erupted in a private school due to a short circuit at Bosan road but the staff and students remained safe.
According to Rescue officials, a fire erupted in a private school due to a short circuit in the air condition of a classroom.
The rescue teams along with fire vehicles and ambulances rushed to the spot and controlled the fire from spreading.
The students, teachers and other staff remained safe in the fire incident.
Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer reached the school concerned and took a briefing. He also inspected rescue operations and firefighting and ordered an inquiry into the incident.
He said that strict action would be taken against elements involved in putting the lives of students at risk.
He also ordered precautionary measures and inspection of fire safety systems in educational institutions.
Recent Stories
Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets
Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Info Minister
Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' against terrorist hideouts in I ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024
SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area
CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely elections
Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment after coming into power
Infrastructure of city can be improved through public-private partnership projec ..
AJK PM for transparent, merit-based recruitment process
Meeting held to review election arrangements in Abbottabad
ECP's code of conduct to be ensured during election campaign: DIG
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three killed in two separate road accidents40 seconds ago
-
PEMRA advises national electronic media to abide by ECP code of conduct on elections43 seconds ago
-
Urdu poet Wasif Ali Wasif remembered on his death anniversary48 seconds ago
-
Yong girl critically injured during cooking52 seconds ago
-
PM, FM cut short foreign visits; Pakistan's action against terrorists, not Iran: Spox55 seconds ago
-
Pakistan will not compromise on its national security, territorial integrity: President10 minutes ago
-
PM witnesses signing of Pak-Dubai inter-government framework agreements10 minutes ago
-
Pakistan envoy meets Czech senate president11 minutes ago
-
Elder brother of PEMRA chairman dead11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan assumes Regional Leadership of INSARAG for Asia Pacific in 202411 minutes ago
-
1000-kg adulterated red chilies disposed:21 minutes ago
-
SNGPL disconnects another 337 meters, 7 FIRs lodged31 minutes ago