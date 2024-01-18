Fire erupts in private school due to short circuit, DC orders inquiry

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Fire erupted in a private school due to a short circuit at Bosan road but the staff and students remained safe.

According to Rescue officials, a fire erupted in a private school due to a short circuit in the air condition of a classroom.

The rescue teams along with fire vehicles and ambulances rushed to the spot and controlled the fire from spreading.

The students, teachers and other staff remained safe in the fire incident.

Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer reached the school concerned and took a briefing. He also inspected rescue operations and firefighting and ordered an inquiry into the incident.

He said that strict action would be taken against elements involved in putting the lives of students at risk.

He also ordered precautionary measures and inspection of fire safety systems in educational institutions.