Fire erupts in Railway engine

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) A fire on Tuesday broke out in the engine of freight train near Kotala Adeeb Shaheed areas.

The Railway officials said that the driver and the staff doused the fire successfully.

The train was going from Karachi to Lahore, they added.

The officials said no loss of life or property reported in the incident.

